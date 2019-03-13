March 13, 2019
SCATTERGUN UPDATE: The Golden Age of Tactical Shotguns. Well, maybe a silver age. It won’t be a true golden age until I can buy a full-auto 10-gauge with a 30-round mag over the counter.
Did I say 10-gauge? I meant 8 gauge.
