March 13, 2019

SEEMS LIKE EVOLUTION WOULD SELECT AGAINST THIS PRETTY HARD: Woman Has Anaphylactic Reaction to Semen in First Reported Case of Its Kind. But it was actually an allergy to the amoxicillin her partner was taking.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm