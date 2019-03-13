March 13, 2019
SEEMS LIKE EVOLUTION WOULD SELECT AGAINST THIS PRETTY HARD: Woman Has Anaphylactic Reaction to Semen in First Reported Case of Its Kind. But it was actually an allergy to the amoxicillin her partner was taking.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
SEEMS LIKE EVOLUTION WOULD SELECT AGAINST THIS PRETTY HARD: Woman Has Anaphylactic Reaction to Semen in First Reported Case of Its Kind. But it was actually an allergy to the amoxicillin her partner was taking.