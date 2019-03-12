March 12, 2019

WELL, GOOD: Feds to Unseal Epstein Documents Revealing Scope of Billionaire’s Int’l Child Sex Trafficking Ring.

On Monday, a Manhattan appeals court gave billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former alleged partner in crime, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, until March 19 to establish good cause as to why documents detailing the scope and size of their international child sex trafficking operation should remain sealed. Failing to do so would mean these documents will be made public.

“We’re grateful that the court ruled the summary judgment papers are open and they are moving to expedite having them unsealed,’’ said Sanford Bohrer, the attorney representing the Miami Herald. “This is very unusual for a court to do this.”

The Herald reports that the appeal is supported by 32 other media companies, including the New York Times and Washington Post.