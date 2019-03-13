March 13, 2019

BRAVE SIR ROBIN BRAVELY BACKED AWAY: Adam Schiff says impeachment gamble not worth it without ‘very graphic evidence.’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., rushed to the defense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, saying only “graphic evidence” would warrant an impeachment gamble against President Trump.

“In the absence of very graphic evidence, it would be difficult to get the support in the Senate needed to make an impeachment successful. Again, my feeling is let’s see what Bob Mueller produces. But the evidence would have to be pretty overwhelming,” Schiff told CNN.

Across the caucus, Democrats have been asked to comment about Pelosi, D-Calif., abruptly shutting the door on impeachment in an interview published Monday.