March 13, 2019

BERNARD GOLDBERG: Hollywood Conservatives Live in Fear.

Once again we learn that conservatives in Hollywood mostly stay silent on the issues of the day. To do otherwise could cost them their next gig, or even their career.

Goldberg spoke to shy Hollywood conservatives as well as their ideological foes – Tinsel Town progressives. Like the best reporters, he doesn’t just engage one side of the aisle. What he found, though, should be alarming to anyone who clings to this country’s core principles.

“If you’re a conservative in Tinsel Town, it’s best to fly under the radar,” he warns. It’s why Goldberg doesn’t “name names,” affording his sources a measure of protection. It’s the kind of protection no Hollywood liberal asks for, or requires.

Today’s talent can share the most hateful, biased commentary and not fear a single repercussion. Just ask Tom Arnold, Joss Whedon or Jimmy “Blackface” Kimmel.

A Hollywood conservative, by comparison, must stay in the ideological closet lest he or she incur the industry’s wrath.