March 12, 2019

PORTLAND STATE SAYS “HECK(LERS) YES!” TO VIGILANTE CENSORSHIP: Last week’s incident where a guy with a cowbell disrupted a College Republicans event for an hour while police did nothing wasn’t even the first time this year that Portland State let hecklers control campus speech. FIRE’s been investigating; my favorite part was when the entire college claimed to have fewer A/V abilities than you probably have in your pocket. For more, hit the link — where you can also feel free to comment to PSU about it, if you’re so inclined.