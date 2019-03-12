March 12, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: It’s just not worth it and much, much more. “Speaker of the House Pelosi told the Washington Post that impeaching President Trump was ‘just not worth it.’ Could you just hear the progressive heads explode when she said that? There’s some drama in the Democrat caucus now since the grandstanders can’t hold out impeachment as a carrot to their flock. I wonder how bad the internal polling is if Nancy is coming forward to wipe impeachment off the Democrat menu.”

Pelosi might be the best vote-counter and arm-twister on Capitol Hill since Lyndon Johnson ruled the Senate, but even she can’t wangle this new Democratic caucus. Dashing their impeachment dreams will make it even more difficult for her.