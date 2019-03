FOXY BROWN, LEIA ORGANA, ELLEN RIPLY, KARA ZOR-EL, RED SONJA, SARAH CONNOR, NIKITA, TANK GIRL, SAMANTHA CAINE, TRINITY, SELENE, SILK SPECTRE, JYN ERSO, PRINCESS DIANA, AND MORE COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT: How ‘Captain Marvel’s’ $455M Global Bow Shattered the Glass Ceiling.