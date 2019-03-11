March 11, 2019

TRANS ATHLETES: The Death Of Women’s Sports. “Most people don’t care how anyone else identifies. If you’re trans, most people want you to live your life however you see fit, just as long as it doesn’t hurt them. But that’s the crux of the situation. If a biological woman invests a lot of time preparing for a competition, and then the playing field becomes significantly un-leveled, it does hurt her.” Your feelings don’t matter, though, unless you’re a member of the current Special Group. That used to include women, but not anymore.