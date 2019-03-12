March 12, 2019
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: College RA training guide: ‘Make America Great Again’ example of white supremacy.
Universities became Democrat super-PACs so gradually that — oh, who am I kidding, everyone noticed.
