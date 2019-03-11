March 11, 2019

JON CALDARA: The bullies running Colorado.

The left once fought voter suppression. This legislature is passing a National Public Vote bill, which hasn’t any bipartisan support, without first bringing it to a popular vote of Coloradans.

The left once fought for free speech. This legislature is now passing a bill that requires sex education in public schools include how to have “healthy” transsexual relationships while the bill bans any talk of gender norms. Banning speech is the new virtue?

The left once fought for due process. This legislature is passing a “Red Flag” bill that rips away the right of due process and the right to face one’s accuser. Unlike last year’s attempt, this bill goes so far it also hasn’t gotten any bipartisan votes from lawmakers.

The left once demanded process. Our governor is limiting our vehicle purchases to whatever the governor of California dictates without first getting the required approval from our own legislature, which they would likely give him. But, just like the National Popular Vote, why chance asking for consent.