March 10, 2019

WE HAVE THE WORST POLITICAL CLASS IN OUR HISTORY: The 2020 Democratic Field Is a Clown-Car Show. Not least of which is Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. As Jim Geraghty writes, “Throw in the 2003 video of him playing guitar onstage in a onesie and a sheep mask, the much more recent videos of him skateboarding in the Whataburger parking lot, the meager record of legislative accomplishments, the oddly under-prosecuted serious DUI at age 26 — it wouldn’t take that much effort to paint the baby-faced O’Rourke as an overgrown teenager. Republicans can accurately joke that he’s the kind of slacker ne’er-do-well that Kamala Harris would have put away for a long time in her days as a district attorney.”

Heh, indeed.™