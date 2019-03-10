March 10, 2019

‘TRANSGENDER WOMAN’ ARRESTED BY NYPD FOR HATE CRIMES FOLLOWING STRING OF ATTACKS: “One of those victims was Joshua Smith, who spoke with NBC 4 New York. He said that the suspect sprayed him directly in the eyes from short range as he tried to board a train at the station.‘She held the mace directly to my eye and sprayed it right into my eye. She walked up to me and maced me and then kept walking… It lights your whole face on fire. Your sinuses, your throat feels like it is closing up. It’s rough,’ Smith told reporters at the scene.”