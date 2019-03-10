March 10, 2019
MICHAEL WALSH ON INTERSECTIONAL ‘BROTHERHOOD’ WEEK:
The capitulation of the Democrat transient majority — thanks, Paul Ryan! — to a minority of three radical females (Omar, Tlaib, and AOC) is a weather vane indicting the direction the Democrat wind is blowing. I am in concordance with my friend and colleague Roger Simon in his assessment of the political situation. The instant capitulation of Pelosi and the rapid rewriting of a resolution meant to deplore anti-Semitisim — that is, Jew hatred — into a generic condemnation of all forms of “bigotry” tells you who has the power now. It’s not Pelosi and her sidekick, Steny Hoyer, but the young turkettes.
Related: “America rescued Ilhan Omar and her family, but to hear her tell it, we are the ones who should be grateful.”