March 10, 2019

THE NEW YORK TIMES DISCOVERS AFRICAN-AMERICAN GUN CULTURE. “In the tumultuous civil rights era of the 1950s and ’60s, black activists and community organizers openly took up arms. And not just those in the more explicitly militant Black Power movement. Martin Luther King Jr., several N.A.A.C.P. officials and other leaders perceived as much more dovish, still carried or stored weapons to defend their households and communities from potential attacks.”

Welcome to the party, pals. Here’s my interview with Prof. Nicholas Johnson of Fordham University Law School, about his book Negroes and the Gun: The Black History of Arms.

I think we should recognize this phenomenon properly: