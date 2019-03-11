March 11, 2019

ROGER STONE’S GREATEST EXPLOIT EVER: Ilhan Omar bails out Trump: Democrats used to be happily united in their opposition to Trump. It’s getting more complicated. “Omar’s blunt anti-Israel statements, which even many Democrats call anti-Semitic, have not only fractured her party but have created a rival political narrative to Trump’s mounting setbacks. Where a few weeks ago, cable television networks cut to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s live commentary about Trump and Russia, this week they carried her uncomfortable words about seething fellow Democrats.”