PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

March 11, 2019

ROGER STONE’S GREATEST EXPLOIT EVER: Ilhan Omar bails out Trump: Democrats used to be happily united in their opposition to Trump. It’s getting more complicated. “Omar’s blunt anti-Israel statements, which even many Democrats call anti-Semitic, have not only fractured her party but have created a rival political narrative to Trump’s mounting setbacks. Where a few weeks ago, cable television networks cut to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s live commentary about Trump and Russia, this week they carried her uncomfortable words about seething fellow Democrats.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am