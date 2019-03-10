March 10, 2019

IT’S NOT SURPRISING THAT HE’S A HIGHER-ED APPARATCHIK: Berkeley assault suspect’s higher ed employment history more extensive than first thought. “Zachary Greenberg, the 28-year-old man facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in connection to the incident involving Leadership Institute Field Representative Hayden Williams, has worked, volunteered, and studied at numerous institutions of higher education in California for the better part of a decade, a Campus Reform investigation has found. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges. . . . Several schools were listed on the page, including San Francisco State University, University of California-San Francisco and the University of California-Berkeley.”