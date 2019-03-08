March 8, 2019

NEW YORK TIMES EXPOSE ON AIPAC RELIES ON “AIPAC ACTIVIST” WHO HASN’T BEEN A MEMBER OF AIPAC FOR SEVERAL YEARS: You can’t make this stuff up.

Fiske’s role as the chairman of a pro-Israel political action committee — unaffiliated with AIPAC, which is not a PAC — was the centerpiece of The Times article…. AIPAC would not comment for the story, but I heard from insiders that Fiske has not been associated with the lobby for five years. In a telephone interview Fiske, a South Florida realtor, told me it was more like three or four years, but confirmed that he is no longer a member.