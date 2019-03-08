March 8, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE HUMAN SHIELDS: “Adults won’t take climate change seriously. So we, the youth, are forced to strike,” notes a headline at [checking notes] the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Go on strike, kids! The adult who takes climate change the most seriously – to the point where she views it as the moral equivalent of war – says you only have 12 years of life left. Might as well enjoy what time you have left.

Flashback: Michelle Malkin on ”Prop-a-palooza: The Use and Abuse of Kiddie Human Shields.”