March 8, 2019
FUNNY HOW THIS KEEPS HAPPENING. Ilhan Omar backtracks, claims media distorted Obama remarks.
“Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how [President] Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics,” she tweeted, referring to an interview published earlier in the day by Politico Magazine.
She included a nearly two-minute recording of her interview. But the audio clip essentially confirmed that her quotes, though edited, were accurate.
Unexpectedly. That pesky “different experience in the use of words” just keeps tripping her up for some strange reason.