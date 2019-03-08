PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 8, 2019

DEMOCRATS FAIL THE TOLERANCE TEST: Josh Krasuhaar: Make no mistake: Omar and her progressive allies won this battle. 

With any luck, this will turn out as well for the Democrats as the McGovern campaign.

 

Posted by David Bernstein at 12:21 pm