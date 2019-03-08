March 8, 2019
DEMOCRATS FAIL THE TOLERANCE TEST: Josh Krasuhaar: Make no mistake: Omar and her progressive allies won this battle.
With any luck, this will turn out as well for the Democrats as the McGovern campaign.
