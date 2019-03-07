March 7, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC: America Should Not Have Authorized Military Force in Response to 9/11 Attacks.

Meanwhile, “Ocasio-Cortez sent out a fundraising email Thursday alleging that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was ‘coming after’ her and some of her colleagues…Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib have stood by Omar throughout multiple allegations of anti-Semitism levied against her after her criticism of AIPAC and for alleging that some members of Congress have ‘dual loyalties’ to the United States and Israel.”

“Ocasio-Cortez is now raising money by saying AIPAC is coming for her and comparing the bipartisan consensus on the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War,” Ben Jacobs of the Guardian tweets.

As Power Line’s John Hinderaker writes, “I think we have crossed a Rubicon of sorts. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and the Congressional Black Caucus–which supported Omar unanimously, as best one can tell from news reports–are in the driver’s seat. Anti-Semitism is now accepted by the Democratic Party.”