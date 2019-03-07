March 7, 2019

THE ACLU’S SHAMEFUL ROLE IN THE CURRENT WAVE OF LEFTIST ANTISEMITISM: A Twitter thread.

I’m ambivalent about laws requiring state contractors to certify that their businesses don’t boycott Israel-related entities, but such certifications no more constitute a “loyalty oath” to Israel than certifications that a business uses union labor as required by state law are a “loyalty oath” to unions, or than certifications that a business does not discriminate against African Americans, gays, or women as required by state law are “loyalty oaths” to African Americans, gays, or women. The ACLU should be ashamed of itself for repeatedly suggesting otherwise.