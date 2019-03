IT MAKES SENSE WHEN YOU REALIZE THAT ALL THE YAMMERING ABOUT “WHITE SUPREMACY” AND “NEO-NAZIS” IS JUST COVER FOR THE DEMOCRATS’ NEW ANTI-SEMITIC WING:

As usual, if they’re complaining about others doing it, then it means they’re doing it in spades.

UPDATE: Good news from Paul Krugman: My own side’s anti-semitism doesn’t scare me.

ANOTHER UPDATE: