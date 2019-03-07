March 7, 2019

PAUL MANAFORT SENTENCED TO UNDER FOUR YEARS IN PRISON: “Judge Ellis also went out of his way today to publicly proclaim that Manafort’s sentencing has nothing to do with ‘Russian collusion’ or any other Democrat fever dream. The judge has been forceful on that aspect for a while, trying to ensure that no false narratives emanate from his court room…Manafort is not totally off the hook though. He’s facing another sentencing next week in Washington D.C. for two charges of conspiracy, each carrying up to five years. I expect the book to be thrown at him in that one.”