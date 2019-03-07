March 7, 2019

PROFILES IN COURAGE: Anti-Semitism Resolution Doesn’t Name Omar ‘Because It’s Not About Her,’ Says Pelosi.

Related: That’s a wrap! Ilhan Omar votes yes on House Dems’ resolution and then has ‘a good laugh.’

“The resolution was a joke and they humiliated Pelosi. I’d laugh too,” Allahpundit tweets.

“Omar Knows Exactly What She Is Doing,” Bret Stephens wrote earlier today at the New York Times:

The goal is not to win the argument, at least not anytime soon. Yet merely by refusing to fold, Omar stands to shift the range of acceptable discussion — the so-called Overton window — sharply in her direction. Ideas once thought of as intellectually uncouth and morally repulsive have suddenly become merely controversial. It’s how anti-Zionism has abruptly become an acceptable point of view in reputable circles. It’s why anti-Semitism is just outside the frame, bidding to get in. * * * * * * * * It says something about the progressive movement today that it has no trouble denouncing Republican racism, real and alleged, every day of the week but has so much trouble calling out naked anti-Semite in its own ranks. This is how progressivism becomes Corbynism. It’s how the left finds its own path toward legitimizing hate. It’s how self-declared anti-fascists develop their own forms of fascism.

As Neo writes, “Anti-Semitism: it’s all the rage:”

I don’t think Democrats much care if they lose the Jewish vote, because the number of Jews in the US is small and highly concentrated in places that are and will remain Democratic enclaves even without the Jewish vote. Plus, many Jews today are secular and have replaced any allegiance to Judaism with an allegiance to leftism, so perhaps this won’t even alienate them. I also believe that most of the Jewish donors to the Democratic Party are probably more of that latter frame of mind, and therefore perhaps the calculation is that the party can afford that, too—although I would imagine some of the leaders of the party (Pelosi and Schumer) are none too happy about the possibility of the loss of support.

This would be a great topic for this Sunday’s Beltway chat shows. Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with Chyrons, if it doesn’t come up.