March 8, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: The House passes a resolution about lotsa stuff and much, much more. “Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that condemned hangnails, broken shoelaces and paper cuts in a brave and bold moral stance against hate. Controversy surrounded some members’ desire to include condemnation of pistachios with shells that won’t open and flyaway hair that sticks to your lip gloss. Or something like that. The resolution changed so many times, I expected the nutters to throw in a tax hike. Are we sure there isn’t a tax hike hidden in there some where?”