March 7, 2019

NEVER INTERRUPT YOUR ENEMY WHEN HE IS MAKING A MISTAKE. The Politico has a sad: “GOP strategy on Omar: Let Dems struggle on their own.”

House Republicans are sitting back and letting Democrats inflict damage on themselves as they struggle to respond to the growing firestorm over Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

GOP leaders had been weighing whether to take their own action against Omar, who sparked an uproar for suggesting that pro-Israel activists and lawmakers hold “allegiance to a foreign country.” The freshman firebrand has emerged as a top target on the right in recent months.

But Republicans, who already successfully used procedural tools to rebuke Omar for using anti-Semitic tropes last month, are instead choosing to not respond right now, forcing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to pick from a difficult set of options.

“I would like to see what the Democrats are going to do,” Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Wednesday. “We’ve already led on this issue.”

Republicans, who saw years of infighting when they were in the majority, are now relishing watching the other side erupt into chaos and are eager to exploit those intraparty divisions.