DON’T WORRY, THE TSA’S UNBROKEN RECORD OF NEVER STOPPING AN ACTUAL TERRORIST REMAINS PRISTINE: Media Outlets Spread Fake News About TSA Seizing ‘Rocket-Propelled Grenade Launcher:’ They’re just helping the TSA push its scaremongering narrative. “It’s not until midway through the release that the TSA notes “the device was not a functioning launcher and the grenade itself was determined to be a realistic replica.”