March 7, 2019

CHANGE: A big change to Ford’s Mexico plans that will make Donald Trump smile. “You might recall, a little more than a year ago, when liberals were absolutely giddy over the news that Ford was going to be building an automotive plant in Mexico after all. It was seen as a defeat for President Trump’s America first ideas and a failure of one of his campaign promises. I wonder what they’ll be saying now? The company just announced that the Mexico deal has been scrapped and they will instead be expanding a plant in Michigan, adding hundreds of new jobs. . . . This is an interesting development, mostly for the people of Michigan. A 700 job expansion is nothing to sneeze at and with technology increasingly moving in the direction of autonomous vehicles, this will keep them in a growing market. But it’s also something that will be of great interest to the President as we head into the next election cycle. After only narrowly carrying the state in 2016 with a plurality, beating Clinton by barely half a point, his approval ratings have been underwater there by as much as 15 points recently.”