SUNSHINE IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT: Documents related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may be unsealed.

The documents were collected when Virginia Giuffre sued Epstein’s former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015 for publicly denying that she lured her as an underage girl into Epstein’s harem.

Giuffre and Maxwell settled the case on the eve of the trial in 2017, sealing 167 documents that would have been aired in a courtroom.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a panel of three judges suggested they may rule in favor of unsealing at least some of the documents, which include 29 depositions.

“Is there anything that can be unsealed in this case?” Judge Jose Cabranes asked a lawyer for Maxwell, who was arguing the documents should remain under seal.

“I don’t think,” lawyer Ty Gee responded before being interrupted by Cabranes.

“You can’t possibly be serious?” Cabranes asked.