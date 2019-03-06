March 6, 2019

MARK STEYN: Two-Mile Tailbacks at Jew-Hate Junction.

As Laura Rosen Cohen likes to say, everyone meets at Jew-Hate Junction: excitable young Mohammedans, secular polytechnic Euro-lefties, anti-globalist conspiracy theorists… It’s getting pretty crowded over there.

I’m very bored by the smooth taqqiya Muslims who profess to dig the interfaith outreach. On balance, I prefer the likes of Ms [Ilhan] Omar, who just can’t help herself. She’ll back down a little when Nancy Pelosi orders her to, but forty-eight hours later comes roaring Tweeting back …and dares the Democrats to call her on it.

The House Leadership just backed down. Like Corbyn in London, it can no longer even insist on its anti-Semitic bona fides without weaseling and equivocating. That’s very telling — and, unlike puppet grotesques in a medieval Lenten parade, it’s not the last throes of the past but a glimpse of the future.