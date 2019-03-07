March 7, 2019

HEH: Let Coloradans decide National Popular Vote at the ballot.

So how odd that the disenfranchisement-phobic progressives in charge of the Colorado state legislature are now passing a bill to do what they say they hate — disenfranchise all Colorado voters when it comes to voting for electors to represent Colorado in the Electoral College.

And the cherry on top — they are passing this “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” without a popular vote of the people of Colorado.

Call it voter suppression.

Should the national popular vote plan become a reality, it would mean Coloradans would not decide to whom our nine (soon to be 10) electoral votes go in a presidential election. Highly populated metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles would dictate how our Colorado electoral votes are cast.