March 7, 2019
HEH: Let Coloradans decide National Popular Vote at the ballot.
So how odd that the disenfranchisement-phobic progressives in charge of the Colorado state legislature are now passing a bill to do what they say they hate — disenfranchise all Colorado voters when it comes to voting for electors to represent Colorado in the Electoral College.
And the cherry on top — they are passing this “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” without a popular vote of the people of Colorado.
Call it voter suppression.
Should the national popular vote plan become a reality, it would mean Coloradans would not decide to whom our nine (soon to be 10) electoral votes go in a presidential election. Highly populated metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles would dictate how our Colorado electoral votes are cast.
I’d like to get Glenn’s opinion on this, but it seems like there’s an easy equal protection case to be made against state legislators effectively giving away their constituents’ presidential franchise to out-of-state voters.