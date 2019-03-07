March 7, 2019
BOB MCMANUS ON THE END OF MIKE BLOOMBERG’S PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS. I remember when a lot of NeverTrumpers were saying that Bloomberg would wipe the floor with Trump if he ran. Apparently, Bloomberg concluded otherwise.
