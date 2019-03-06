March 6, 2019

IT’S ALL THE RAGE THESE DAYS: It’s Not Just AOC Who’s Got Radical Ideas For Expanding Government.

Democratic party standard bearer are also proposing to grow government on a scale that would have been political nonstarters just a decade ago.

Americans should ask themselves: Is this really the direction we want our country to take?

Consider this: Representative John Larson (D-CT) has more than 200 Democratic cosponsors for his Social Security 2100 Act, which would be Social Security’s biggest expansion in decades. Not only would Rep. Larson impose an enormous tax increase on American workers to close the entirety of Social Security’s unfunded liability, he would take even more money from workers to increase benefits for retirees.

High earners would take the biggest tax hit: Currently payroll taxes are imposed on the first $132,000 of earnings. Larson would re-impose the payroll tax on earnings above $400,000, an enormous marginal tax rate increase for this group. Yet Rep. Larson would require all workers to pay more, with payroll tax rates climbing from 12.6 percent to 14.8 percent – a historical high.

Despite the “soak the rich” rhetoric, this proposal isn’t about helping low income seniors: benefits would become more generous for all seniors, including those who are rich themselves.