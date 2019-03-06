March 6, 2019

THIS IS NOT THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS HOPING FOR: Man infected with measles violated his quarantine with help from wife to get to gym.

“We do know that measles is one of the most contagious diseases around. For an individual that has measles, nine out of every 10 persons in that area will come down with measles if they don’t already have protection,” said Stephanie Schauer of the Wisconsin Immunization Program.

The Centers for Disease Control’s website notes that is why the measles vaccine is so important. While there have not been any confirmed cases in Wisconsin since 2014, 206 have already been reported across the U.S. so far in 2019.

Prosecutors said deputies stood guard outside the couple’s home during Murawski’s quarantine. But he “hid in his wife’s vehicle” so law enforcement could not see him. Bennett said she was in on the plan “against her better judgment.” Murawski apologized “profusely,” saying that “he needed to get out of the house because he was going crazy.”