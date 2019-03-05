March 5, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Some Critics Like Captain Marvel, and Some Critics Hate Women.

I mean, did these morons see the same Captain Marvel I saw? (No, I haven’t seen it yet, and that’s hardly the point.) This is a scary time for women, and they need this movie right now. Stop politicizing this important event in feminist history, and start praising women for having the courage to play flying people in uncomfortable-looking leatherette jumpsuits with lasers coming out of their hands. * * * * * * * * I don’t plan to see Captain Marvel on opening weekend, because Marvel Studios and this movie’s target audience don’t need me stinking up the place with my toxic masculinity and disposable income. I am not welcome, and that’s the way it should be.

Similarly, Ace of Spades is “stepping up to be a True Male Feminist ally to lead a new movement to stop men’s shitty behaviors and sexual-assault-like invasions of sacred female spaces. I am calling for all men to avoid seeing Captain Marvel, at least for the first four weeks of its theatrical distribution, to permit the legions of the ‘Carol Corps’ fans to see the film in a positive, Sacred Feminine, female-only space.”

As with Spinal Tap, it will be interesting to see how “selective” Captain Marvel’s audience will be on opening weekend. As Steve noted earlier, star Brie Larson is doing her best to alienate non-distaff moviegoers.

Related: Kyle Smith reviews “Captain Mary Sue:” “Two years ago, Wonder Woman proved a female-led superhero movie could reach the highest levels of the genre, with Gal Gadot proving robust and redoubtable, yet also charming and feminine. I spent Captain Marvel waiting for Gadot.”

Heh, indeed.™