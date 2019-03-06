March 6, 2019

FLASHBACK: There Is Nothing Unlibertarian about Road Pricing.

Iain Murray forwarded me this link after last week’s piece on how to pay for roads in an age of lower gas tax collections:

The claim is that this is necessarily a government surveillance scheme and that such a proposal is inherently unlibertarian. This is false and is based upon ignorance of how such systems actually operate. Furthermore, labeling a mileage-based user fee system as unlibertarian runs contrary to the opinions of virtually every libertarian transportation scholar. What follows is my attempt to articulate why libertarians ought to support mileage-based user fees over fuel taxes and general tax revenue funding for transportation.

Lots to chew on here; worth your time.

