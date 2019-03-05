March 5, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Captain Marvel’ Drowns in Victimhood, Dull Action.

The Oscar winner railed against too many white male reporters, trumpeted the film’s feminist agenda and dictated which under-represented writers could pen her glossy magazine profiles.

Super chutzpah!

Surely Team Disney, the studio behind the massively successful MCU, wouldn’t inject her intersectional shtick into a four-quadrant crowd pleaser?

Actually, the Mouse House did. Only it’s not the only maddening aspect of this super-letdown.

“Captain Marvel” suffers from anemic characters, lame comic relief and, worst of all, a talented actress who’s all wrong to play a superheroine.