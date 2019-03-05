PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 5, 2019

CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Captain Marvel’ Drowns in Victimhood, Dull Action.

The Oscar winner railed against too many white male reporters, trumpeted the film’s feminist agenda and dictated which under-represented writers could pen her glossy magazine profiles.

Super chutzpah!

Surely Team Disney, the studio behind the massively successful MCU, wouldn’t inject her intersectional shtick into a four-quadrant crowd pleaser?

Actually, the Mouse House did. Only it’s not the only maddening aspect of this super-letdown.

“Captain Marvel” suffers from anemic characters, lame comic relief and, worst of all, a talented actress who’s all wrong to play a superheroine.

My pet theory is that Marvel knew they had a stinker on their hands, and set Brie Larson loose to alienate the studio’s core audience. If the movie tanks they can claim, “The movie didn’t suck. MEN suck.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 5:21 pm