March 5, 2019
CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Captain Marvel’ Drowns in Victimhood, Dull Action.
The Oscar winner railed against too many white male reporters, trumpeted the film’s feminist agenda and dictated which under-represented writers could pen her glossy magazine profiles.
Super chutzpah!
Surely Team Disney, the studio behind the massively successful MCU, wouldn’t inject her intersectional shtick into a four-quadrant crowd pleaser?
Actually, the Mouse House did. Only it’s not the only maddening aspect of this super-letdown.
“Captain Marvel” suffers from anemic characters, lame comic relief and, worst of all, a talented actress who’s all wrong to play a superheroine.
My pet theory is that Marvel knew they had a stinker on their hands, and set Brie Larson loose to alienate the studio’s core audience. If the movie tanks they can claim, “The movie didn’t suck. MEN suck.”