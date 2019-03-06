March 6, 2019

BUT THEY’RE “DOING SOMETHING” TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM: House Democrats’ Anti-Anti-Semitism Resolution Is A Sham.

While Tlaib’s long-running ties to genocidal Jew-haters, Holocaust denialists, and apologists for the Shiite supremacist terror group Hezbollah are now out in the public domain, it is Omar’s tripling down on the infamous “dual loyalty” canard that is the immediate cause of the resolution’s being brought to the House floor.

The full text of the resolution is now available. It describes anti-Semitism as “the bigotry faced by Jewish people simply because they are Jews,” and as “entail[ing] prejudicial attitudes or discriminatory acts toward people who are Jewish on the basis of their identity.” The resolution refers to FBI hate crime statistics evincing a recent large spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes, and it even has a whole section decrying the “insidious, bigoted history” of “dual loyalty” canards.

The resolution is, perhaps, a nice touch. It is also completely useless.