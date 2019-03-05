March 5, 2019

PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1917: “At least in Brooklyn, and the spiritual Brooklyns of America, calling yourself a socialist sounds sexier than anything else out there…The guests of honour tonight are the creators of Red Yenta, a new DIY dating platform: Marissa Brostoff, 33, a grad student at CUNY, and Mindy Isser, 28, an organiser in Philly. ‘I was complaining about how socialist men don’t date socialist women and it really bothers me,’ Isser says.”

If they need some pickup lines, they can borrow them from Iowahawk goofing on the New York Times’ insane “Why Women Had Better Sex Under Socialism” story in 2017: