March 5, 2019

OUT BUT NOT DOWN? ‘I’m not running’: Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 bid for first time on camera in exclusive interview with News 12. “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

If anyone has done more than Bill and Hillary Clinton to coarsen and polarize modern American politics, I can’t imagine who it might be.