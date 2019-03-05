March 5, 2019

WAR ON MEN: Not Surprising: Google Underpaying Male Employees. “When Google conducted a study recently to determine whether the company was underpaying women and members of minority groups, it found that more men than women were receiving less money for doing similar work. The surprising conclusion to the latest version of the annual study contrasted sharply with the experience of women working in Silicon Valley and in many other industries.”

Post-James Damore, is it really that surprising?