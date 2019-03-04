March 4, 2019

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: ‘God played quite a joke on me with this politics stuff!’ The privacy-loving mother of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez whips up lasagna as she tells how she had to flee New York because of high taxes and gushes about wedding bells for her daughter.

Exit quotes: “’She wasn’t raised to be a socialist,’ Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez said. ‘That’s not how Puerto Ricans are. She’s a democratic socialist, and it’s very different.’ Blanca Ocasio-Cortez quipped that moving to Florida “was a no-brainer, adding: ‘I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I’m paying $600 a year in Florida. It’s stress-free down here.’”

Robert Conquest’s First Law of Politics: Everybody is conservative about what he or she knows best.