March 5, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Fusion GPS, dossier, holy Comey and much, much more. “Winer was a source for Michael Isikoff’s pre-election, blockbuster article about Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page and his disputed contacts with two RUSSIANS. Winer was used by Isikoff to support the allegations in the dossier but it looks like Winer’s information came from the dossier he was supposed to be verifying. Basically we have an M.C. Escher drawing paradigm for verifying information in the salacious and unverified Fusion muck.”