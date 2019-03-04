March 4, 2019

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Indie Sci-Fi Authors Are Upending Traditional Publishing, And It’s Turned Into A War.

And thus, science fiction comes full circle: Rod Serling and Gene Roddenberry conceived of The Twilight Zone and Star Trek as vehicles to get ideas — often, but not always left-leaning ideas — past the network television censors of the 1960s by cloaking them behind a science fiction veneer of ray guns and spaceships. Today, the gatekeepers of sci-fi publishing are terrified of authors using that same futuristic veneer to introduce — gasp! — conservative and libertarian ideas to readers. And as with today’s Hollywood, censorship justifies leaving a lot of potential money on the table.