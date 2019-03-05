March 5, 2019

BYRON YORK: House Democrats send message: Impeachment is on.

Think what you will about the reasons — calling an investigation a “witch hunt” is obstruction of justice? — but Nadler sounded less like a man weighing the evidence than a man who has has made up his mind. Given that, Nadler’s ABC interview led to a question: President Nixon was threatened with impeachment for obstruction of justice. President Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice. Why is Nadler, who heads the committee in the House that originates articles of impeachment, not moving forward with impeaching President Trump right now?

“We don’t have the facts yet,” Nadler said — a perplexing admission for a man who had just confidently enumerated the president’s crimes.