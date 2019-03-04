March 4, 2019
IT’S ALWAYS A “CRISIS IN OUR DEMOCRACY” WHEN DEMOCRATS LOSE ELECTIONS: Hillary Clinton: We Are in a ‘Full-Fledged Crisis in Our Democracy.
Related: Donald Trump is a symptom of a new kind of class warfare raging at home and abroad.
