March 4, 2019

ROGER SIMON: Why I’m for Bernie in the Democratic Primaries.

America will get to compare and contrast and Trump has already made it clear that he intends to run against socialism. The election will be about the big issues for once. Good-bye, uni-party.

The danger in this is that Bernie has his allure. I have seen it personally, having attended one of his rallies in Des Moines during the last presidential election cycle. I thought I was at a Tom Hayden anti-war speech circa 1967, but the large crowd — mostly college students and aging hippies — was going wild.

Still, no risk, no gain. The advantage Trump has in such a confrontation is that he has a great sense of humor. Bernie is all doom and gloom, as socialist are predominantly.

So I say, in the primaries, “Go, Bernie!” What’s not to love?