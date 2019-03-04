March 4, 2019
I’D CONSIDER THAT AN ENDORSEMENT: Native American Hoaxer Elizabeth Warren Says Mike Pence Isn’t A Decent Man. (I was going to say “She wouldn’t know a decent man if he bit her in the *ss,” but let’s not give anyone nightmares.)
