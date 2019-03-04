PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 4, 2019

I’D CONSIDER THAT AN ENDORSEMENT:  Native American Hoaxer Elizabeth Warren Says Mike Pence Isn’t A Decent Man.  (I  was going to say “She wouldn’t know a decent man if he bit her in the *ss,” but let’s not give anyone nightmares.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:53 am